Otterly adorable: Adopt an otter through the Virginia Zoo’s Zoodoption program this Valentine’s Day

NORFOLK, Va. – If you couldn’t adopt a sloth at the St. Louis Zoo, you can always become a parent to a local animal!

The Virginia Zoo’s Zoodoption program allows donors to contribute directly to one of the Zoo’s animal’s care and feeding or to the maintenance and growth of the Zoo’s gardens for one year.

Contributions benefit Virginia Zoo Keeper Fund or the Virginia Zoo Horticulture Fund and will go to purchasing treats, toys, plants and supplies for the Zoo’s 500+ animals and 11 gardens as well as specialized training for zookeepers and horticulturists.

For this Valentine’s Day, the Zoo is offering an Otter Zoodoption Special. For just $45, you can give your loved one an otter plush, an otter fact sheet, a personalized certificate, an otter photo and magnet frame and a personalized card.

Other Zoodoption packages are available year-round for $25, $50 or $100 and allow purchasers to choose from a variety of animals to adopt.

Click here to purchase a Zoodoption package.

For more information or questions about the Zoodoption program, call (757) 441-2374, ext. 222.