Northam announces $1 million in available grant funding to support law enforcement

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam announced the availability of $1 million in grant funding that law enforcement agencies in the state will be able to use.

The Governor’s office said that the grants will help law enforcement upgrade their technology and equipment, enhance officer recruitment and training, reduce opioid overdose deaths and promote community safety, according to the officials.

The Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program is the grant that law enforcement in Virginia will have to opportunity to use. The grant will be administered by the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), which is the state agency responsible for receiving and also administering the grant.

“Now more than ever, our law enforcement officers need advanced skills to respond to the diverse problems they encounter, and their departments need up-to-date technology and equipment to support them,” said Governor Northam. “A top priority of my administration will be to help Virginia’s law enforcement agencies acquire the resources they need to prepare for increasingly complex challenges. I encourage our first responders to apply for these grants as they work to keep our communities safe.”

Agencies efforts in using this money for recruiting was something officials mentioned multiple times, and the Governor’s office said that money like this can help create programs that can help law enforcement officers cope with the stress generated by the job.

“It’s essential for agencies to be able to recruit and employ the most qualified people,” said DCJS Director, Shannon Dion. “They also need to be able to provide support for their officers in dealing with the stressors that are common to law enforcement work. These grant funds will offer them opportunities to do both.”

Officials say that applications must be submitted no later than February 23. Applicants whose proposals are approved will have six months to expand the funds awarded, from April 1 through September 30, 2018.

More details about how to submit for this grant application, including contact information, is available here.