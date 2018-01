VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police have arrested a Norfolk man in connection to several thefts in Virginia Beach.

Kwali Naboo Jordan, 18, was charged with 15 counts of tampering with a vehicle, four counts of grand larceny, petit larceny and destruction of property.

The charges come from several thefts that happened between January 11 and January 12 in the 200 block of 34th Street, 3000 block of Atlantic Avenue and 500 block of Pacific Avenue.