First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings, weekend road work and delays
BRIDGE OPENING:
Berkley Bridge 9:00 AM
Coleman Bridge 7:00 PM
–
VIRGINIA BEACH: The maintenance work planned along Independence Boulevard southbound between Jericho Road and Broad Street has been rescheduled for 9:00 p.m. Friday, January 26 and continuing through 9:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27. During this time, traffic on southbound Independence Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Jericho Road and Hinsdale Lane and reduced to two lanes between Hinsdale Lane and Virginia Beach Boulevard.
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT January 21-27
I-64, High Rise Bridge lane closures:
o January 26 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
o January 27 from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures will be from January 21-27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- One lane will remain open at all times on:
o Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
o Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
o Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
o Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
- One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.
- Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street to close January 24 to April 2018.