× First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings, weekend road work and delays

BRIDGE OPENING:

Berkley Bridge 9:00 AM

Coleman Bridge 7:00 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH: The maintenance work planned along Independence Boulevard southbound between Jericho Road and Broad Street has been rescheduled for 9:00 p.m. Friday, January 26 and continuing through 9:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27. During this time, traffic on southbound Independence Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Jericho Road and Hinsdale Lane and reduced to two lanes between Hinsdale Lane and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

