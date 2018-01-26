First Warning Forecast: Saturday will be the pick of the weekend
High pressure has kept us nice and dry today. Temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight under clear to partly cloudy skies. So it won’t be as cold tonight.
Saturday is looking dry and will be the pick of the weekend. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s and low 60s. High pressure will move offshore, which will help temperatures to warm up. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next system. A mild night Saturday with lows in the upper 40s.
We are tracking a cold front that will move across the region Sunday bringing us rain throughout the day. Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight.
Rain showers will linger into Monday as colder air starts to move in behind the front. Expect highs near 50 on Monday. We could see some snow showers or a wintry mix early Tuesday, then clearing throughout the day. Still too far out to tell exactly and the models are not agreeing at this point. We will be keeping a close eye on this system.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, warmer. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
