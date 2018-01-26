× First Warning Forecast: Saturday will be the pick of the weekend

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, warmer. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

