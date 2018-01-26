Body found in Alexandria park reported to be missing Fairfax County 16-year-old

FARIFAX CO., Va. – The Fairfax County Police Department announced that homicide and crime scene detectives discovered a body in a wooded area not far off from a path in Woodlawn Park Friday morning.

The body was discovered at 11 a.m. in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County. It was almost entirely covered by leaves and brush.

Fairfax Police said Friday evening that the body appeared to be 16-year-old Jholie Moussa, who was last seen near the park on January 12:

We are saddened to report the body found in Woodlawn Park today appears to be missing 16-year-old Jholie Moussa. A homicide investigation is underway. https://t.co/8mGXbYKOuw pic.twitter.com/B7JVQ5uqWI — Fairfax County Police (@fairfaxpolice) January 26, 2018

Moussa’s family reported her missing on January 13 and said that the teen told her sister she was going to a party in Norfolk.

