Drug task force in Northampton County, N.C. finds meth lab, makes arrests

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. – Members of the Down East Drug Task Force discovered a methamphetamine lab and arrested three people as part of an investigation in Northampton County, North Carolina on January 11.

Cody Beaumont, Lawrence Grant and Linda Tomlin where the three suspects arrested by the task force, according to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.

Beumont, Grant and Tomlin were charged with one count of manufacturing methamphetamine, four counts of possession of a precursor chemical with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, and one count of maintaining a dwelling / vehicle place with controlled substance.

Beaumont’s bond was set at $150,000 secured, Grant’s bond was set at $150,000 secured and Tomlin’s bond was set at $130,000 secured.

The Down East Drug Task Force is a tri-county task force.