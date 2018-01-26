Authorities searching for Isle of Wight robbery suspect

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. – The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office and the Smithfield Police Department, along with US Marshals, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a robbery suspect Friday.

18-year-old Travone Lamont Lane of Wakefield is wanted by the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office for a bank robbery. Officials spotted Lane near Jersey Park Apartments in Smithfield when he fled on foot.

Dogs with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Unit was deployed and tracked Lane to the Fairway Drive overpass, where authorities believe he was picked up by someone in a vehicle.

Lane was last seen wearing a black jacket and navy gym shorts. He is described as a black male who is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about this incident or is aware of Lane’s last known whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You may also call the US Marshals tip line at 1-800-336-0102 or email a tip to usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

