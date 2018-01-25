Woman says couple targeted her and stole wallet from purse while on camera

CHESAPEAKE, VA. – A 69-year-old woman tells News 3 that she was targeted by a couple who stole her wallet while shopping at Tuesday Morning off South Battlefield Boulevard around 1 p.m on Wednesday.

The couple were seen on surveillance video allegedly stealing the victim’s wallet out of her purse while it was sitting in the shopping cart.

The victim, Nancy Thorpe is accusing the couple of spending a couple thousands of dollars on her credit cards at a Target off Greenbrier Parkway, Walmart off Battlefield Boulevard, a Gamestop store inside the Salem Crossing Shopping center and another Walmart next door.

A police report has been filed and the incident is being investigated.

