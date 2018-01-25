Virginia State Police looking for missing 75-year-old Spotsylvania Co. woman believed to be in danger

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – State police have issued a senior alert for a missing 75-year-old woman.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Barbara Yingling Taylor.

Taylor is believed to be in danger and was last seen on January 24 at her home on 14906 Taylor Lane in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

Police say Taylor suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety. She may need medical attention.

Taylor is described as a white woman, four feet tall and 80 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a puffy blue jacket, blue pajama pants or blue jeans.

If you see Barbara Taylor, call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115