HAMPTON, Va. – Crews with Hampton Fire & Rescue responded to a vehicle that crashed into a home in the Fox Hill area of the city Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., the Technical Rescue team and other crews responded to the scene and removed the driver from the vehicle.and The driver was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The homeowners were not injured in the crash.

There is no further information.

Download the News 3 app for updates.