Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Chilly today but another warm up on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The coldest day of the week… Temperatures will start near the freezing point this morning. Expect mid 30s near the coast and low 30s inland. Clouds will clear out early this morning so we will see mostly sunny skies for most of the day. Highs will only warm into the mid 40s this afternoon, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will be a bit breezy this morning but winds will relax through the day. Expect clear skies tonight with overnight lows falling into the mid and upper 20s.

Sunshine is back for Friday as we begin our next warm up. We will see mostly sunny skies again tomorrow with highs climbing into the low 50s, just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

The 60s are back for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Highs will return to the low 60s on Sunday but we are tracking rain. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers for the second half of the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW/N 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NE/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 25th

2000 Winter Weather: Coastal Nor’easter 12″-18″ snow interior; high winds, tidal flooding along coast

2013 Snow 1-3 inches I-95 eastward and south into NC.

