Throwback Thursday: Connecting a 2003 photo to Super Bowls XXXVIII and LII

NORFOLK, Va. - Throwback Thursday. It's a popular practice on social media of sharing old pictures/videos.

News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler dug-up, or rather "Doug" up, an old photo of current Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson - and managed to connect it to Super Bowl XXXVIII and next Sunday's Super Bowl LII.

This photo (right) is from 2003. It shows Pederson, then the Green Bay Packers backup quarterback, smiling during a victory in Minneapolis - site of next Sunday's Super Bowl LII.

That season, Pederson's Green Bay team was eliminated from the postseason by his current franchise: Philadelphia. The Eagles went on to lose to the Panthers in the NFC Championship.

With the victory, Carolina advanced to Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston. The Panthers' opponent that day? The New England Patriots, Pederson's upcoming opponent in Super Bowl LII.

And the final connection for this Throwback Thursday spanning 14 years? The Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show featured Justin Timberlake. J.T. will headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show, as well.