Suffolk officials seeking information, suspect in arson case

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Fire Marshall’s Office is looking for information that they need in investigating an arson incident that will hopefully find them a suspect.

The supposed case of arson happened at Bennett’s Creek Farm Market in the 300 block of Bridge Road around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, and was discovered around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say that the preliminary investigation determined that an unknown person set fire to a container of cardboard debris, which were being used to ignite the fire, but burned themselves out before doing so.

The person pictured in this story is a suspect in the case. He is described as a white male, that is 5 foot 8 inches and weighs 175 pounds. The man also has a close cut beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office at 757-514-4542 or Suffolk Crime Line.