Recycled Christmas trees used to preserve beach where Special Ops train

JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK, FORT STORY – The season of giving is not over at a military base along the beach.

Recycled Christmas trees are being used to build up the dune line at the beach on JEB Little Creek, Fort Story. More than 100 trees were places along a fence so that the sand cant build up around them over time, creating an extra buffer for the beach.

Sharon Waligora, Environmental Director at the base said the project is three-fold; ” It helps stabilize the dunes, we keep these trees out of the landfill and provide a training opportunity for our military personnel since this is the equipment they would use on the battle field.”

The 11th transportation battalion, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Group 2 and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit 2 loaded the trees unto trucks and hauled them to the beach.

The project has been going on for years and more than 2000 trees have been recycled. Officials told News 3 being good stewards of their environment is part of the military mission.