Pizza delivery driver suffers life threatening injuries after being shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a Domino’s delivery driver was shot.

It happened Thursday around noon in the 5600 block of Madison Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the 29-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his chest and back.

Police say the victim was making a delivery for Domino’s when he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect is a black man wearing a dark do-rag on his head and a black jacket. He has a tattoo on the right side of his face.

