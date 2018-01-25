Norfolk murder suspect found guilty, sentenced to 59 years

NORFOLK, Va. – Ricardo Spencer was found guilty of 1st Degree Murder, Unlawful Wounding and 2 counts Use of a Firearm at the Norfolk Circuit Court on Thursday.

According to officials, Spencer received 59 years for these charges, which stemmed from the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Justin A. Neal on July 30, 2016.

According to U.S. Marshals, Spencer was hiding with family out of the state when found by U.S. Marshals from Delaware, along with Marshals task force personnel from Elkton, Maryland in January 2017.

