Local emergency rooms crowded due to rise in patients with flu, cold symptoms

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Sentara hospital emergency departments are getting crowded due to an increase in patients with cold and flu symptoms, according to a hospital spokesperson.
The hospital is asking patients to consider the severity of their symptoms before heading to the ER:
Primary Care Doctor’s Office or MDLIVE
Patients experiencing mild symptoms should call their primary care doctor’s office to schedule an appointment for consultation or use MDLIVE. Mild symptoms may include a low-grade fever and/or body aches.
Urgent Care
Patients experiencing moderate symptoms should seek care at an Urgent Care location. Moderate symptoms may include a persistent low-grade fever, congestion, sore throat and/or headache.
Emergency Department
Patients experiencing severe symptoms are asked to seek care immediately at the Emergency Department nearest them. Severe symptoms may include difficulty breathing, confusion, persistent low-grade fever or worsening high-grade fever and/or patients with preexisting medical conditions.