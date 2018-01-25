Linebacker Mason Foster re-signs with Redskins

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Mason Foster’s 2017 season, his third with the Redskins, was cut short by injury. In a move that certainly won’t “hurt” the Redskins defense – Foster will return for 2018.

Foster, entering his eighth NFL season, tweeted a picture of him re-signing with the Redskins. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Foster told 106.7 FM The Fan in D.C. it’s a two year contract.

In 34 games through three seasons with the burgundy and gold, Foster has 134 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. His most productive season was 2016 when he started 13 of 16 games and had 88 solo tackles.

In 2017, before a torn labrum ended his season, Foster tallied 22 solo tackles and a half sack in five games.