First Warning Forecast: A cold start, then warming into the 50s

Meteorologist April Loveland’s First Warning Forecast

We’re tracking a cold night on tap. Expect clear skies with lows dipping into the 20s.

It will be a few degrees milder to end the work week. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, under clear to partly skies.

As we head into the weekend, looks like it’s going to be 50/50. Saturday is going to be mild with temperatures warming into the low 60s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Another mild day on Sunday, but rain will come with that warmth. A cold front will cross the region bringing clouds and rain throughout the day.

Drier and cooler behind the cold front. Highs will warm to near 50.

Even colder on Tuesday, where temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. Back to the mid 40s on Wednesday, under a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: A few clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: S around 5 mph.

