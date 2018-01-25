Director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, makes trip to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, was in Norfolk on Thursday to meet with those apart of the FBI Field Office in Norfolk, and with representatives from private sector partners.

Director Wray met with private partners InfraGrad, DSCA and the Citizen’s Academy during his visit and thanked them for their important contribution to the FBI’s mission, said the FBI Field Office in Norfolk in a tweet.

The Office of Private Sector (OPS) was established in 2014 in order to provide an organized, coordinated, and horizontal approach to how the FBI engages with the private sector, according to the FBI’s government website.

Wray was picked by President Trump to lead the FBI after firing James Comey, the former Director of the FBI.

