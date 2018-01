CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at a home Thursday morning.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Strawberry Lane, according to Chesapeake Fire.

Fire officials said three people were in the home but managed to get out safely.

The three people have been displaced and are making their own accommodations.

The cause is still under investigation.

