Argument leads to shooting in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive.

Police say around 10:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics took the victim to the hospital with what appear to be life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other and got into an argument. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim, who was struck multiple times by the gunfire.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between two known individuals and all parties involved are currently cooperating and speaking with law enforcement,” police said in a news release.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.