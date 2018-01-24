× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny but much cooler

A return to winter temperatures… After a taste of the 60s and 70s, it’s back to reality to end the work week. We will wake up to temperatures in the 30s and low 40s this morning. Highs will only warm into the mid 50s this afternoon, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies today with light W/NW winds. A few extra clouds will roll in tonight as lows fall into the low and mid 30s.

Thursday will be our coldest day of the week. Highs will only reach the mid 40s tomorrow afternoon, a bit below normal for this time of year. We will still see mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Highs will return to the mid 50s on Friday with yet another sunny day.

The 60s are back for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Highs will return to the low and mid 60s on Sunday but we are tracking rain. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers for the second half of the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W/NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 24th

1940 Winter Weather – 21.6″ snow in Richmond over 2 day period

2000 Winter Weather: Coastal Nor’easter 12″-18″ snow interior; high winds, tidal flooding along coast

