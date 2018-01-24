Senate bill aims to allow guns in churches

NORFOLK Va. – The Virginia Senate passed legislation that would allow individuals to bring a gun inside of a church.

The office of Senator Ben Chafin, the bill’s sponsor, told News 3 there is a lot of misinformation about the goal of this bill.

His office said the bill isn’t just about allowing people to bring guns inside places of worship, but is more about making a law that gives each church the right to decide if they want to allow guns or not.

On Tuesday, a measure was approved that repealed a state law prohibiting weapons in a place of worship during a religious service.

In 2011, an attorney general said a gun could be carried in a church if they were carrying it for self-defense. Senator Chafin said the legislature needs to be clearly written.

The bill focused heavily on last year’s church shooting in Texas that killed 26 people.

Chafin’s office says the need for the bill came from the community. He said faith leaders wanted to know what they could do to protect their members.