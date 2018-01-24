ODU baseball picked to finish 4th in C-USA; Pasquantino, Battle named All-Conference

IRVING, Texas (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion baseball team was selected to finish fourth out of 12 teams in the 2018 Conference USA Preseason Coaches’ Poll, as the league announced on Wednesday.

In addition, sophomores Vinnie Pasquantino and Kyle Battle were named to the Preseason All-C-USA team.

The Monarchs were picked behind reigning regular season champ and 2017 NCAA Regional host Southern Miss, reigning tournament champ Rice and Florida Atlantic.

ODU was one of just four teams, along with Southern Miss, Rice and FAU to have multiple players on the Preseason All-C-USA team.

Pasquantino, a first baseman, hit .321 with five home runs, 17 doubles and 38 RBIs as a freshman last season. He was named a Freshman All-American and also a C-USA All-Freshman Team selection.

Battle, an outfielder, joined his classmate Pasquantino on the C-USA All-Freshman Team and Freshman All-American squad. He hit .341 with 36 RBIs and 39 runs as a freshman in 2017.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

1. Southern Miss (11)

2. Rice (1)

3. Florida Atlantic

4. Old Dominion

5. FIU

6. Charlotte

7. LA Tech

8. UTSA

9. Middle Tennessee

10. Marshall

11. UAB

12. WKU

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

P: Matt Canterino (So. / Rice)

P: Nick MacDonald (So. / FIU)

P: Jake Miednik (Sr. / Florida Atlantic)

RP: Nick Sandlin (Jr. / Southern Miss) #

C: Dominic DiCaprio (Jr. / Rice)

INF: Bryan Arias (Jr. / UTSA)

INF: Tyler Frank (Jr. / Florida Atlantic)

INF: Ford Proctor (Jr. / Rice)

INF: Vinnie Pasquantino (So. / Old Dominion)

OF: Kyle Battle (So. / Old Dominion)

OF: Mason Irby (Sr. / Southern Miss)

OF: David Miranda (Sr. / Florida Atlantic)

OF: Matt Wallner (So. / Southern Miss) ^

DH/UT: Aaron Aucker (Sr. / Middle Tennessee)

# denotes Preseason Pitcher of the Year

^ denotes Preseason Player of the Year