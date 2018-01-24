Newport News Police looking to identify man accused of touching himself in front of 2 women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police need your help identifying a man who they say exposed himself to two female 7-Eleven employees.

Police say on January 18 at 11:39 a.m., a man entered the store, located at 12646 Nettles Drive. He exposed himself, then confronted the two employees while fondling himself.

The man left the store and drove away.

Police say the man was driving a dark Nissan Altima four-door car that appeared to have some paint damage to the hood.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this case of indecent exposure call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.