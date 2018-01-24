Man arrested in connection to Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division announced Wednesday that officers have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on January 20.

27-year-old Quartrez Rashad Logan was arrested and charged with one count of Maiming/Malicious Wounding and one count of Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

On the day of the incident, police were dispatched to the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old Hampton man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Police learned that the victim and Logan were involved in a verbal argument when the suspect shot the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injury.

