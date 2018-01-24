Hampton Police investigating deadly shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Ambrose Lane that left a man dead Wednesday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 8:28 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The motive and circumstances of this incident are still unknown and are currently being investigated. The victim’s identity will not be released until his next of kin is notified.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.