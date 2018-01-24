Former Redskin Mark Schlereth: Rooting for Eagles like ‘eating a turd sandwich’

Posted 6:53 pm, January 24, 2018, by , Updated at 07:01PM, January 24, 2018

US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The menu of food items Aramark, the the exclusive food and beverage provider at U-S Bank Stadium, will serve fans attending Super Bowl LII includes the New England Clam Roll and the South Philadelphia Italian Roast Pork Hoagie – tribute items to the two teams playing in the game: the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl LII will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

However, when it comes to rooting for either the Patriots or Eagles, one former Redskins standout is left with a bad taste in his mouth, and it’s not from anything Aramark will be serving inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Mark Schlereth played for the Redskins from 1989 to 1994. He was a member of Washington’s 1991 Super Bowl title team. Tuesday, in an interview provided by Reynolds Wrap, Digiorno, Cholula and Persil, Schlereth joined WTKR-TV’s Coast Live to discuss next Sunday’s match-up in Minneapolis.

Mark Schlereth (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for ESPN)

When asked whether he’s rooting for the Patriots or Eagles, Schlereth left us with an answer that’s tough to stomach.

“I love greatness and I am a big [Tom] Brady and [head coach Bill] Belichick fan, but I love to root for the underdog,” Schlereth, who also won two Super Bowl titles with Denver Broncos explained.

“How about this? I will pick the Patriots but I am rooting for the Eagles. And as a former member of the Redskins, it’s really hard to say I’m going to root for the Eagles. That’s like eating a turd sandwich, for crying out loud. That made me sick to my stomach a little bit.”

As a fellow member of the NFC East division, the Eagles are a rival of the Redskins. Philadelphia, the NFC champion, defeated Washington twice this season on its way to a 13-and-3 record and division title.

