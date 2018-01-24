Former Redskin Mark Schlereth: Rooting for Eagles like ‘eating a turd sandwich’

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The menu of food items Aramark, the the exclusive food and beverage provider at U-S Bank Stadium, will serve fans attending Super Bowl LII includes the New England Clam Roll and the South Philadelphia Italian Roast Pork Hoagie – tribute items to the two teams playing in the game: the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

However, when it comes to rooting for either the Patriots or Eagles, one former Redskins standout is left with a bad taste in his mouth, and it’s not from anything Aramark will be serving inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Mark Schlereth played for the Redskins from 1989 to 1994. He was a member of Washington’s 1991 Super Bowl title team. Tuesday, in an interview provided by Reynolds Wrap, Digiorno, Cholula and Persil, Schlereth joined WTKR-TV’s Coast Live to discuss next Sunday’s match-up in Minneapolis.

When asked whether he’s rooting for the Patriots or Eagles, Schlereth left us with an answer that’s tough to stomach.

“I love greatness and I am a big [Tom] Brady and [head coach Bill] Belichick fan, but I love to root for the underdog,” Schlereth, who also won two Super Bowl titles with Denver Broncos explained.

“How about this? I will pick the Patriots but I am rooting for the Eagles. And as a former member of the Redskins, it’s really hard to say I’m going to root for the Eagles. That’s like eating a turd sandwich, for crying out loud. That made me sick to my stomach a little bit.”

Is the thought of having to root for #GoPats or #Eagles tough to stomach? 3-time #SuperBowl champ @markschlereth can relate to that bad taste in your mouth. The former #Redskins standout says cheering for the Eagles is like eating a turd sandwich.https://t.co/fy4jjWxBUr pic.twitter.com/knKjHMs2nw — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkSports) January 25, 2018

As a fellow member of the NFC East division, the Eagles are a rival of the Redskins. Philadelphia, the NFC champion, defeated Washington twice this season on its way to a 13-and-3 record and division title.

News 3 will be in Minneapolis all next week to cover the Big Game.