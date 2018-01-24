First Warning Forecast: Temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s overnight
It has been a much colder day today compared to yesterday. Most of us are 20 degrees colder.
Temperatures will dip into the low 30s overnight under clear to partly cloudy skies. We’re tracking even colder weather on Thursday. Highs will warm to the low and mid 40s, under clear to partly cloudy skies.
A bit milder to end the work week. Highs in the low 50s.
A nice warm-up just in time for the weekend! Highs in the low 60s on Saturday under partly cloudy skies. We’re tracking rain on the way for Sunday. It will still be mild, with highs in the low 60s.
Behind the cold front will be another big cool down, but conditions are looking dry. Highs on Monday near 50 with clearing skies. Tuesday will dip into the low 40s, then back to the low 50s on Wednesday.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10
Meteorologist April Loveland
