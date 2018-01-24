× First Warning Forecast: Temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s overnight

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Meteorologist April Loveland

