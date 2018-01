What’s next for Elton John? Fans will soon find out on Wednesday.

The singer tweeted that he’s making an announcement about the future of his career at 12:30 p.m. eastern time.

You'll finally see where the future lies… Watch the #EltonEvent special announcement live tomorrow – 9.30 PT / 12.30 ET / 17.30 GMT on https://t.co/fEQsOiAsbm. pic.twitter.com/UstEL9Hu4k — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 23, 2018

British newspaper The Mirror is reporting that the star, 70, will quit touring after 50 years on stage. However, John nor his representatives have officially confirmed that information yet.

Bloomberg says John’s representatives said that he is not retiring.