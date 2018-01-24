× Accused gunman in Norfolk teacher’s homicide to appear in court

NORFOLK, Va. – The accused gunman in a shooting that left a Norfolk preschool teacher dead is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Edward Shaw is charged with second degree murder.

He is also facing weapons charges for the death of Caroline Hendrix.

Police said the 70-year-old shot and killed Hendrix on New Year’s Eve near Wards Corner.

Authorities told us an acquaintance of Hendrix was trying to help her and shot Shaw.

Police later found Shaw in Chesapeake, where he claimed he was the victim of a road rage shooting.

Hendrix was a preschool teacher at Oceanair Elementary School.

Monday afternoon Norfolk police made another arrest in Hendrix’s death.

Teniqu Cushman is charged with conspiracy to commit second degree murder.

Detectives have not released any other details surrounding her arrest.

News 3 will be inside the courtroom for Shaw’s arraignment.

Stay with us for any new developments.