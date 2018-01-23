Woman charged in connection to homicide of Norfolk preschool teacher

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department arrested and charged a local woman Tuesday in connection to the death of a Norfolk preschool teacher.

Teniqu R. Cushman of Virginia Beach was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. She is the second person charged in the New Year’s Eve homicide of 50-year-old Caroline Hendrix, a teacher at Oceanair Elementary School.

On January 2, police charged 70-year-old Edward A. Shaw of Utah with one count of second-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Cushman is currently being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond. Since this is an ongoing investigation, detectives have not released any other details surrounding her arrest.

