Where to watch the 2018 Oscar nominated films

Trying to figure out how to see this year’s Oscar nominated films? We are here to help! The complete list of nominees for the 90th Academy Awards and where to watch each film is below.
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET, Call Me by Your Name
Theaters
DANIEL DAY-LEWIS, Phantom Thread
Theaters
DANIEL KALUUYA, Get Out
Red Box, Amazon, iTunes
GARY OLDMAN, Darkest Hour
Theaters
DENZEL WASHINGTON, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Available on Amazon/iTunes January 30 and Redbox February 13
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
WILLEM DAFOE, The Florida Project
Available on Amazon and iTunes January 30
WOODY HARRELSON, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Theaters
RICHARD JENKINS, The Shape of Water
Theaters
CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER, All the Money in the World
Theaters
SAM ROCKWELL, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Theaters
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
SALLY HAWKINS, The Shape of Water
Theaters
FRANCES MCDORMAND, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Theaters
MARGOT ROBBIE, I, Tonya
Theaters
SAOIRSE RONAN, Lady Bird
Theaters
MERYL STREEP, The Post
Theaters
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
MARY J. BLIGE, Mudbound
Netflix
ALLISON JANNEY, I, Tonya
Theaters
LESLEY MANVILLE, Phantom Thread
Theaters
LAURIE METCALF, Lady Bird
Theaters
OCTAVIA SPENCER, The Shape of Water
Theaters
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
THE BOSS BABY, Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito
Netflix, Amazon, iTunes
THE BREADWINNER, Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo
Available February 20 on iTunes
COCO, Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson
In theaters now and available February 13 on Amazon and iTunes
FERDINAND, Carlos Saldanha
Theaters
LOVING VINCENT, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart
Amazon, iTunes
CINEMATOGRAPHY
BLADE RUNNER 2049, Roger A. Deakins
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
DARKEST HOUR, Bruno Delbonnel
Theaters
DUNKIRK, Hoyte van Hoytema
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
MUDBOUND, Rachel Morrison
Netflix
THE SHAPE OF WATER, Dan Laustsen
Theaters
COSTUME DESIGN
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Jacqueline Durran
Netflix, Amazon, iTunes
DARKEST HOUR, Jacqueline Durran
Theaters
PHANTOM THREAD, Mark Bridges
Theaters
THE SHAPE OF WATER, Luis Sequeira
Theaters
VICTORIA & ABDUL, Consolata Boyle
Amazon, iTunes
DIRECTING
DUNKIRK, Christopher Nolan
Redbox
GET OUT, Jordan Peele
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
LADY BIRD, Greta Gerwig
Theaters
PHANTOM THREAD, Paul Thomas Anderson
Theaters
THE SHAPE OF WATER, Guillermo del Toro
Theaters
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
ABACUS: SMALL ENOUGH TO JAIL, Steve James, Mark Mitten and Julie Goldman
Amazon, iTunes
FACES PLACES, Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda
Viewing information to come
ICARUS, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan
Netflix
LAST MEN IN ALEPPO, Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed and Søren Steen Jespersen
Netflix, iTunes
STRONG ISLAND, Yance Ford and Joslyn Barnes
Netflix
SHORT FILMS
All short films will be in theaters starting February 9, click here for locations. They will also be available for download February 20.
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
EDITH+EDDIE, Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright
HEAVEN IS A TRAFFIC JAM ON THE 405, Frank Stiefel
HEROIN(E), Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon (Also available on Netflix)
KNIFE SKILLS, Thomas Lennon
TRAFFIC STOP, Kate Davis and David Heilbroner
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
DEAR BASKETBALL, Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant
GARDEN PARTY, Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon
LOU, Dave Mullins and Dana Murray
NEGATIVE SPACE, Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata
REVOLTING RHYMES, Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
DEKALB ELEMENTARY, Reed Van Dyk
THE ELEVEN O’CLOCK, Derin Seale and Josh Lawson
MY NEPHEW EMMETT, Kevin Wilson, Jr.
THE SILENT CHILD, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton
WATU WOTE/ALL OF US, Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen
FILM EDITING
BABY DRIVER, Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
DUNKIRK, Lee Smith
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
I, TONYA, Tatiana S. Riegel
Theaters
THE SHAPE OF WATER, Sidney Wolinsky
Theaters
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, Jon Gregory
Theaters
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A FANTASTIC WOMAN, Chile
Viewing information to come
THE INSULT, Lebanon
Viewing information to come
LOVELESS, Russia
Amazon
ON BODY AND SOUL, Hungary
Viewing information to come
THE SQUARE, Sweden
Coming soon to Amazon and iTunes
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
DARKEST HOUR, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick
Theaters
VICTORIA & ABDUL, Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
Amazon, iTunes
WONDER, Arjen Tuiten
Theaters
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
DUNKIRK, Hans Zimmer
Redbox
PHANTOM THREAD, Jonny Greenwood
Theaters
THE SHAPE OF WATER, Alexandre Desplat
Theaters
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, John Williams
Theaters
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, Carter Burwell
Theaters
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
MIGHTY RIVER from Mudbound; Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson
Netflix
MYSTERY OF LOVE from Call Me by Your Name; Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens
Theaters
REMEMBER ME from Coco; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Theaters
STAND UP FOR SOMETHING from Marshall; Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren
Redbox, iTunes
THIS IS ME from The Greatest Showman; Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Theaters
BEST PICTURE
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, Producers
Theaters
DARKEST HOUR, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, Producers
Theaters
DUNKIRK, Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
GET OUT, Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, Producers
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
LADY BIRD, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O’Neill, Producers
Theaters
PHANTOM THREAD, JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, Producers
Theaters
THE POST, Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
Theaters
THE SHAPE OF WATER, Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers
Theaters
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers
Theaters
PRODUCTION DESIGN
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Netflix, Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
BLADE RUNNER 2049, Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
DARKEST HOUR, Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Theaters
DUNKIRK, Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
THE SHAPE OF WATER, Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin
Theaters
SOUND EDITING
BABY DRIVER, Julian Slater
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
BLADE RUNNER 2049, Mark Mangini and Theo Green
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
DUNKIRK, Richard King and Alex Gibson
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
THE SHAPE OF WATER, Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira
Theaters
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce
Theaters
SOUND MIXING
BABY DRIVER, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
BLADE RUNNER 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
DUNKIRK, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
THE SHAPE OF WATER, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier
Theaters
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson
Theaters
VISUAL EFFECTS
BLADE RUNNER 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2, Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick
Netflix, Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
KONG: SKULL ISLAND, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould
Theaters
WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES, Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, Screenplay by James Ivory
Theaters
THE DISASTER ARTIST, Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
Theaters
LOGAN, Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
MOLLY’S GAME, Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin
Theaters
MUDBOUND, Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Netflix
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
THE BIG SICK, Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
GET OUT, Written by Jordan Peele
Redbox, Amazon, iTunes
LADY BIRD, Written by Greta Gerwig
Theaters
THE SHAPE OF WATER, Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro
Theaters
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI,Written by Martin McDonagh
Theaters