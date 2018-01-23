Where to watch the 2018 Oscar nominated films

Trying to figure out how to see this year’s Oscar nominated films? We are here to help! The complete list of nominees for the 90th Academy Awards and where to watch each film is below.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET, Call Me by Your Name

Theaters

DANIEL DAY-LEWIS, Phantom Thread

Theaters

DANIEL KALUUYA, Get Out

Red Box, Amazon, iTunes

GARY OLDMAN, Darkest Hour

Theaters

DENZEL WASHINGTON, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Available on Amazon/iTunes January 30 and Redbox February 13

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

WILLEM DAFOE, The Florida Project

Available on Amazon and iTunes January 30

WOODY HARRELSON, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Theaters

RICHARD JENKINS, The Shape of Water

Theaters

CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER, All the Money in the World

Theaters

SAM ROCKWELL, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Theaters

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

SALLY HAWKINS, The Shape of Water

Theaters

FRANCES MCDORMAND, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Theaters

MARGOT ROBBIE, I, Tonya

Theaters

SAOIRSE RONAN, Lady Bird

Theaters

MERYL STREEP, The Post

Theaters

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

MARY J. BLIGE, Mudbound

Netflix

ALLISON JANNEY, I, Tonya

Theaters

LESLEY MANVILLE, Phantom Thread

Theaters

LAURIE METCALF, Lady Bird

Theaters

OCTAVIA SPENCER, The Shape of Water

Theaters

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

THE BOSS BABY, Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito

Netflix, Amazon, iTunes

THE BREADWINNER, Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo

Available February 20 on iTunes

COCO, Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

In theaters now and available February 13 on Amazon and iTunes

FERDINAND, Carlos Saldanha

Theaters

LOVING VINCENT, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart

Amazon, iTunes

CINEMATOGRAPHY

BLADE RUNNER 2049, Roger A. Deakins

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

DARKEST HOUR, Bruno Delbonnel

Theaters

DUNKIRK, Hoyte van Hoytema

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

MUDBOUND, Rachel Morrison

Netflix

THE SHAPE OF WATER, Dan Laustsen

Theaters

COSTUME DESIGN

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Jacqueline Durran

Netflix, Amazon, iTunes

DARKEST HOUR, Jacqueline Durran

Theaters

PHANTOM THREAD, Mark Bridges

Theaters

THE SHAPE OF WATER, Luis Sequeira

Theaters

VICTORIA & ABDUL, Consolata Boyle

Amazon, iTunes

DIRECTING

DUNKIRK, Christopher Nolan

Redbox

GET OUT, Jordan Peele

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

LADY BIRD, Greta Gerwig

Theaters

PHANTOM THREAD, Paul Thomas Anderson

Theaters

THE SHAPE OF WATER, Guillermo del Toro

Theaters

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

ABACUS: SMALL ENOUGH TO JAIL, Steve James, Mark Mitten and Julie Goldman

Amazon, iTunes

FACES PLACES, Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda

Viewing information to come

ICARUS, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

Netflix

LAST MEN IN ALEPPO, Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed and Søren Steen Jespersen

Netflix, iTunes

STRONG ISLAND, Yance Ford and Joslyn Barnes

Netflix

SHORT FILMS

All short films will be in theaters starting February 9, click here for locations. They will also be available for download February 20.

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

EDITH+EDDIE, Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright

HEAVEN IS A TRAFFIC JAM ON THE 405, Frank Stiefel

HEROIN(E), Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon (Also available on Netflix)

KNIFE SKILLS, Thomas Lennon

TRAFFIC STOP, Kate Davis and David Heilbroner

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

DEAR BASKETBALL, Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

GARDEN PARTY, Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

LOU, Dave Mullins and Dana Murray

NEGATIVE SPACE, Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

REVOLTING RHYMES, Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

DEKALB ELEMENTARY, Reed Van Dyk

THE ELEVEN O’CLOCK, Derin Seale and Josh Lawson

MY NEPHEW EMMETT, Kevin Wilson, Jr.

THE SILENT CHILD, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

WATU WOTE/ALL OF US, Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen

FILM EDITING

BABY DRIVER, Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

DUNKIRK, Lee Smith

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

I, TONYA, Tatiana S. Riegel

Theaters

THE SHAPE OF WATER, Sidney Wolinsky

Theaters

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, Jon Gregory

Theaters

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A FANTASTIC WOMAN, Chile

Viewing information to come

THE INSULT, Lebanon

Viewing information to come

LOVELESS, Russia

Amazon

ON BODY AND SOUL, Hungary

Viewing information to come

THE SQUARE, Sweden

Coming soon to Amazon and iTunes

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

DARKEST HOUR, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

Theaters

VICTORIA & ABDUL, Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

Amazon, iTunes

WONDER, Arjen Tuiten

Theaters

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

DUNKIRK, Hans Zimmer

Redbox

PHANTOM THREAD, Jonny Greenwood

Theaters

THE SHAPE OF WATER, Alexandre Desplat

Theaters

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, John Williams

Theaters

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, Carter Burwell

Theaters

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

MIGHTY RIVER from Mudbound; Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

Netflix

MYSTERY OF LOVE from Call Me by Your Name; Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens

Theaters

REMEMBER ME from Coco; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Theaters

STAND UP FOR SOMETHING from Marshall; Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren

Redbox, iTunes

THIS IS ME from The Greatest Showman; Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Theaters

BEST PICTURE

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, Producers

Theaters

DARKEST HOUR, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

Theaters

DUNKIRK, Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

GET OUT, Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, Producers

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

LADY BIRD, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O’Neill, Producers

Theaters

PHANTOM THREAD, JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, Producers

Theaters

THE POST, Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Theaters

THE SHAPE OF WATER, Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers

Theaters

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

Theaters

PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Netflix, Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

BLADE RUNNER 2049, Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

DARKEST HOUR, Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Theaters

DUNKIRK, Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

THE SHAPE OF WATER, Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

Theaters

SOUND EDITING

BABY DRIVER, Julian Slater

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

BLADE RUNNER 2049, Mark Mangini and Theo Green

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

DUNKIRK, Richard King and Alex Gibson

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

THE SHAPE OF WATER, Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira

Theaters

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce

Theaters

SOUND MIXING

BABY DRIVER, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

BLADE RUNNER 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

DUNKIRK, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

THE SHAPE OF WATER, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier

Theaters

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson

Theaters

VISUAL EFFECTS

BLADE RUNNER 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2, Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick

Netflix, Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

KONG: SKULL ISLAND, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould

Theaters

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES, Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, Screenplay by James Ivory

Theaters

THE DISASTER ARTIST, Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Theaters

LOGAN, Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

MOLLY’S GAME, Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin

Theaters

MUDBOUND, Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Netflix

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

THE BIG SICK, Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

GET OUT, Written by Jordan Peele

Redbox, Amazon, iTunes

LADY BIRD, Written by Greta Gerwig

Theaters

THE SHAPE OF WATER, Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro

Theaters

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI,Written by Martin McDonagh

Theaters