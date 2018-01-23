Walmart expands parental leave, offers pay increases and bonuses for employees in Virginia

Walmart made a big announcement Monday. They will be expanding parental leave and adoption benefits while also offering pay increases and bonuses to Walmart and Sam’s Club associates.

The increased wages and benefits in Virginia are part of Walmart’s January 11 announcement that it is raising the starting wage rate for hourly associates across the country to $11.

Walmart will provide a one-time cash bonus of up to $1,000 to eligible associates as well as expand its benefits offerings including parental leave and adoption benefits.

Here are some of the specific benefits for some Virginia employees:

More than 27,700 Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in Virginia will soon receive wage increases and bonuses totaling $40,934,383

More than 18,400 Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in Virginia will receive a wage increase of more than $29,800,000

More than 27,700 Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in Virginia qualify for a one-time cash bonus totaling $11,106,950

Walmart’s new average hourly wage for full-time associates in Virginia will be $13.90

In Virginia and across the country, associates will receive expanded parental and adoption benefits including: