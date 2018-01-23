Virginia is 2017’s sixth most educated state in America, study says

A WalletHub study ranked Virginia as the sixth most educated state in America.

In order to determine the most and least educated states, WalletHub gathered data from adults across the U.S. aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma to average university quality to gender gap in educational attainment.

How educated is Virginia? (1=Most; 25=Avg.):

29 th – % of High-School Diploma Holders

– % of High-School Diploma Holders 10 th – % of Associate’s Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults

– % of Associate’s Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults 6 th – % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders

– % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 4 th – % of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders

– % of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders 23 rd – Avg. University Quality

– Avg. University Quality 1st – Gender Gap in Educational Attainment

The Commonwealth ranked seventh in “educational attainment” and fifth in “quality of education.”