Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain, storms, strong winds, and a cool down… A cold front will move through the region today bringing in rain and a big cool down. Showers and storms will move in this morning from SW to NE. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Rain will move out early this afternoon and clouds will clear out late this afternoon. The cold front will also ramp up our winds. Expect S/SW winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. It will still be warm today with highs in the low 70, about 25 degrees above normal.

Clouds will continue to clear out this evening with lows falling into the upper 30s overnight. Winds will relax tonight and turn to the west.

Sunshine will dominate the second half of the week but colder air will return. Highs will drop into the mid 50s on Wednesday and into the mid 40s on Thursday. We will climb back into the 50s for Friday and return to the 60s this weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy Showers/Storms (70%), Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S/SW 10-20G30

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W/NW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 23rd

1940 Winter Weather – 21.6″ snow in Richmond over 2 day period

