Three men arrested for robbing woman at gunpoint in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Three men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened on January 10, according to police.

Police say the suspects robbed a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint while she was walking in the 1000 block of West 49th Street around 11:45 p.m.

No one was injured.

Jahkeem Jones, 27, and Te’Quan Fulford, 25, have been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kendall Gurley, 24, has been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The three suspects are being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.