Snow white: Patriots to wear white jerseys in Minneapolis for Super Bowl 52

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – White is right for the defending champs.

As the AFC champion and designated “home” team for Super Bowl 52, the New England Patriots have elected to wear their “away” jerseys – white tops – against the Eagles February 4th in Minneapolis.

12 of the last 13 Super Bowl champions, including the past six, wore white jerseys. Tom Brady has never lost a Super Bowl (3-and-0) while wearing a white jersey. That includes a victory vs. the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX and last year’s comeback win vs. Atlanta in Super Bowl LI.

Home team, away jerseys.#Patriots elect to wear white for #SuperBowl; team is 3-0 in white in Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. #GoPats #NotDone pic.twitter.com/nnBNqSzrlW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 23, 2018