Snow white: Patriots to wear white jerseys in Minneapolis for Super Bowl 52

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – White is right for the defending champs.
As the AFC champion and designated “home” team for Super Bowl 52, the New England Patriots have elected to wear their “away” jerseys – white tops – against the Eagles February 4th in Minneapolis.
12 of the last 13 Super Bowl champions, including the past six, wore white jerseys. Tom Brady has never lost a Super Bowl (3-and-0) while wearing a white jersey. That includes a victory vs. the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX and last year’s comeback win vs. Atlanta in Super Bowl LI.