Peninsula Health District looking for dog that bit person in James City County

JAMES CITY CO., Va. – The Peninsula Health District is looking for a dog that bit a person near the intersection of Colonial Heritage Boulevard and Withrop Circle in the Colonial Heritage neighborhood of James City County Tuesday.

The dog is described as a blond, husky-type dog that is frequently seen being walked in this neighborhood.

Authorities say that if the dog is not found, the victim may have to undergo post exposure treatment (shots) to prevent rabies.

Once the dog is found, the animal will not be taken away from its owner. Instead, it will confined to its home for 10 days.

Anyone who has seen this dog is asked to contact the Williamsburg Environmental Health office at (757) 603-4277. If calling after hours, please call the James City County/Williamsburg Animal Control office at (757) 253-1800.

