Old Dominion releases 2018 football schedule

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com)– Old Dominion University Football begins its 10th year of football in 2018 with a schedule that includes Virginia Tech’s first visit to Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium and seven bowl teams from 2017, five of whom will play in Norfolk, Conference USA announced on Tuesday.

“What a great schedule we have for 2018. Our non-league schedule includes three in state teams in Liberty, Virginia Tech and VMI and a close road game at East Carolina. These are exactly the regional non-league games we want too play,” ODU head coach Bobby Wilder said. “Overall on this schedule we have seven teams that played in bowl games last year. Our home schedule includes five of the six teams that played in bowl games last year. The sixth team, VMI, is a school everyone in our area knows about and respects.”

Season tickets are priced at $199, the same price as last season. Season ticket are available now for new customers to order by calling the ODU Ticket Office at 757-683-4444 (press option 2). ODAF Members and 2017 ODU season ticket holders will receive their 2018 GamePlan in early March, which will include both their season tickets and ODAF Membership renewal. Starting February 12th, these individuals can renew online or over the phone prior to receiving their GamePlan. Box office hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“We are really excited about the 2018 schedule. Our schedule represents the perfect balance with two homes each in September, October and November. Hosting Virginia Tech for the first time in school history, we expect season ticket sales to be as brisk as always if not more so this year as that most likely will be the only way for fans to gain access to that game. We expect to sellout of season tickets as we look to build upon our streak of 60 consecutive sold out games. There are season tickets available for 2018 and fans would be wise to act now,” Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig said.

The Monarchs return 18 starters from last year’s squad, including Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year, Isaiah Harper and first-team All-Conference USA defensive end Oshane Ximines.

The Monarchs open the 2018 season at Liberty on Sept. 1. ODU last played Liberty in 2013, edging the Flames 21-17.

ODU opens the home slate against Conference USA foe FIU on Sept. 8. The Monarchs knocked off FIU last season in Miami, 37-30, and holds the series led over the Panthers, 3-1.

ODU travels to Charlotte the following week on Sept. 15 before hosting the Hokies on Sept. 22. It marks the first of six visits from Virginia Tech in the next 14 years.

The Monarchs played Virginia Tech for the first time in school history last season, falling to the Hokies in Blacksburg.

Old Dominion goes back on the road on Sept. 29 for the program’s second trip to East Carolina. ODU’s first FBS game was at East Carolina in 2013 and this will be the first meeting between the two squads since that meeting in Greenville.

ODU stays on the road and continues conference play at defending league champion, Florida Atlantic on October 6. The Monarchs and Owls have split the first four games of the series.

The Monarchs return home to host Marshall on Oct. 13. ODU defeated Marshall the last time they came to Norfolk in 2016.

ODU is back on the road on Oct. 20 at WKU.

The Monarchs return home to play Middle Tennessee on Oct. 27. This will be the first time the Blue Raiders play in Norfolk since 2014, when Middle Tennessee was the first C-USA team to play at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Following Middle Tennessee the Monarchs will have their bye on Nov. 3. This will be the latest in-season bye for the Monarchs since the first year in the CAA in 2011 when ODU did not have a bye until the last week of the regular season.

The Monarchs host defending C-USA West Division champion North Texas, on Nov. 10. This will be the Mean Green’s first visit to Norfolk.

ODU completes the regular season home portion of the schedule on Nov. 17 against VMI in the final non-conference game of the year. This will be the final regular-season game played at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. ODU is 2-0 against VMI, with the last meeting a 45-28 Monarch victory in Lexington in 2010.

ODU ends the 2018 regular season on Nov. 24 at Rice. The Monarchs are 2-0 against Rice, and 1-0 in Houston, winning the first C-USA game in school history at Rice in 2014.

It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates are expected to move in the coming weeks in order accommodate national television. A schedule of televised games will be released at a later date.

2018 Old Dominion Football Schedule