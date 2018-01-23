Norfolk woman raises over $8K to pay off local childrens’ school lunch debts

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk mother raised over $8,000 to help pay off lunch debts at Hampton Roads schools.

Emily Mitchum Franklin started the project around the holidays as a way to help parents who can’t afford to pay for their child’s lunch.

“During the year, parents who have negative balances receive a call once or twice a week with what they owe, a burden no one wants , especially at Christmas time,” she said on her GoFundMe page.

She raised a total of $8,450, exceeding her original goal of $7,500.

On Tuesday, Emily announced that she sent Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Suffolk and Portsmouth Public Schools checks in the amount of $1200 each. She’s still waiting to hear back from Newport News and Hampton and expects their response sometime this week.