Norfolk City Council scheduled to vote on where to support plan to demolish public housing projects

NORFOLK, Va. – City council members are scheduled to vote on Tuesday night on whether to support a plan to demolish three public housing projects.

The plan would require demolishing Tidewater Gardens, Young Terrace, and Calvert Square, according to the city council agenda. Those neighborhoods contain about 1700 units. In its place, mixed-income housing would be built.

The vote is scheduled to happen at 7 pm at City Hall. If approved, city staff members would be directed to work with families and residents on a case-by-case basis to determine their best options.

The project has been talked about for months, but a vote scheduled for last summer was delayed. Since then, city officials held meetings with members of the community.

The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority says the neighborhoods are very old and suffer from flooding.