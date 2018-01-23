No. 2 Virginia clubs Clemson 61-36, remains unscathed in ACC men’s basketball play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s perfect 10 is now a perfect 11.

The ‘Hoos, ranked second in the nation, extended their win streak to 11 in a row with a 61-36 victory vs. 18th ranked Clemson Tuesday inside John Paul Jones Arena. The 36 points are the fewest allowed by UVA, the nation’s top defensive team, all season.

Virginia, 19-and-1 overall, improves to 8-and-0 in ACC play – remaining the league’s lone team yet to drop a conference contest.

Up next for UVA, a Saturday date with Duke – ranked fourth in the country. The game, scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. tip-off at Cameron Indoor Stadium, will be broadcast live on News 3.