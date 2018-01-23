Man runs off with ring worth $13K from Newport News jewelry store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing a ring from Jared the Galleria of Jewelry.

On January 18 around 1 p.m. a man entered the business which is in the 12000 block of Jefferson Ave.

The suspect can be seen on video engaging an associate to look at rings.

During the presentation of the ring the man exchanged his ring for the store’s ring and fled the business.

The stolen ring is valued at or over $13,000, police said.

The man is described as a white male, 27 - 28 years old, 5' - 9" - 5 ’- 10", approximately 200 pounds with shoulder length blonde hair in a ponytail and clean shaven.

He was wearing a black warm up jacket with white stripes on it, a black toboggan and blue jeans.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.