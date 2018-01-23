Local American Legion hands out public safety awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Tonight four men were awarded for keeping the City of Norfolk safe this past year.

Each year the American Legion's Tidewater Post 327 honors a police officer, firefighter, sheriff's deputy and state trooper for outstanding service to the community.

The 49th annual awards ceremony was held Tuesday night.

The winners were Norfolk Police Officer David Dubus, firefighter Clinton Lessard, Norfolk Sheriff's Deputy Phillip McKeon and Virginia State Trooper Wesley Hagedorn.

Officer Dubus was nominated by his department because of his life-saving efforts in a daring water rescue in May.

Lessard was nominated for his efforts in stopping a moving vehicle that had caught fire on Tidewater Dr.

Deputy McKeon was nominated for his efforts in stopping a knife fight on Chesapeake Blvd.

Finally, Trooper Hagedorn was nominated for exceptional traffic and criminal enforcement.