Live now: Nominations announced for 2018 Academy Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – The nominees for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday morning.

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, will honor the best films of 2017. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 4.

Starting at 8:22 a.m., the nominees will be announced in the following categories (listed here in no particular order): Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects.

Then, around 8:38 a.m., the nominees will be announced in the following categories (listed here in no particular order): Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Original Song, Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay.