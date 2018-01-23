Hampton BBQ restaurant robbed at gunpoint, police search for suspect

HAMPTON , Va. – Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in connection with a business robbery that happened on Monday.

Around 4:30 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call about a business robbery at Bubba and Franks Barbecue located in the 200 block of Floyd Thompson Boulevard.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving the money the suspect fled on foot towards The Samuel Apartments, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male, light skin tone, 18–30 years old, 5’8″, 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a 7–Eleven logo on the front, a dark-colored hat, and a blue bandana covering his face.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.