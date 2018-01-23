× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings for Tuesday, road work overnight

BRIDGE OPENING:

James River Bridge 9:15 AM

Coleman Bridge at Noon

–

SUFFOLK – Maintenance on portions of the sanitary sewer force main along Town Point Road in Suffolk happening on Wednesday, January 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

During this time, the northbound lane of Town Point Road will be closed at Judah Lane.

–

ERT MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES: US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound through Wednesday, January 24 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

–

VIRGINIA BEACH: The maintenance work planned along Independence Boulevard southbound between Jericho Road and Broad Street has been rescheduled for 9:00 p.m. Friday, January 26 and continuing through 9:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27. During this time, traffic on southbound Independence Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Jericho Road and Hinsdale Lane and reduced to two lanes between Hinsdale Lane and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

–