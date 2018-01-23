First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings for Tuesday, road work overnight

Posted 7:01 am, January 23, 2018, by , Updated at 08:11AM, January 23, 2018

BRIDGE OPENING:

James River Bridge 9:15 AM

Coleman Bridge at Noon

SUFFOLK – Maintenance on portions of the sanitary sewer force main along Town Point Road in Suffolk happening on Wednesday, January 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

During this time, the northbound lane of Town Point Road will be closed at Judah Lane.

ERT MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES:

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound through Wednesday, January 24 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

 VIRGINIA BEACH:  The maintenance work planned along Independence Boulevard southbound between Jericho Road and Broad Street has been rescheduled for 9:00 p.m. Friday, January 26 and continuing through 9:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27. During this time, traffic on southbound Independence Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Jericho Road and Hinsdale Lane and reduced to two lanes between Hinsdale Lane and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT January 21-27

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

  • Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) January 21-25, starting eastbound as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and westbound as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
  • Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on January 21-25, as follows:

o   I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on January 21-25, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.
  • Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on January 21-25, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:

  • Full closures lasting no longer than one hour as follows. Motorists should expect delays and use I-664/Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route:
  • January 20 eastbound from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. and westbound from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Single-lane closures westbound January 21-25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-64, High Rise Bridge:

  • Two full closures lasting no longer than 20 minutes are planned January 23-25 between midnight and 2 a.m. Motorists should expect delays.
  • Single-lane closures eastbound with one lane remaining open at all times:

o   January 22-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   January 26 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

o   January 27 from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

I-64, Peninsula:

  • Dual-lane closures eastbound January 25 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting past Ft. Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) and ending before Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255). One lane will remain open at all times.
  • Single-lane closures westbound January 22-25 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. at the Hampton River Bridge, past Exit 267 (Woodland Road/Hampton University/Settlers Landing Road). One lane will remain open at all times.

 

Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

 January 24-25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

I-664 Southside:

  • Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 south to I-264 east in Chesapeake January 22-23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.
  • Single-lane closures as follows. Two stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes possible after 11 p.m.:

o   Northbound:

  • January 23-24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Portsmouth Boulevard (Exit 11) and ending before Pughsville Road (Exit 10).
  • January 25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. at Pughsville Road (Exit 10).

o   Southbound:

  • January 23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel and ending before College Drive (Exit 8).
  • January 24 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Portsmouth Boulevard (Exit 11) and ending before Dock Landing Road (Exit 12).

 

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

  • Alternating single-lane closures will be from January 21-27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • One lane will remain open at all times on:

o   Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.

o   Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.

o   Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.

o   Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

 

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

  • One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.
  • Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street to close January 24 to April 2018.